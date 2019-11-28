WWE News: NXT UK Highlights, Ratings Delayed, Braun Strowman At NFL Game

– WWE has released the highlights for this week’s episode of NXT UK. You can check them out below, and our review of the episode here.

– Wednesday’s ratings will be delayed until Monday due to Thanksgiving. Friday’s early broadcast ratings for Smackdown will be out Saturday as usual, with the final numbers coming in Tuesday instead of the usual Monday.

– Braun Strowman commented the following picture of him on the field at the Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears game, where he was presneting a custom WWE Championship to the winner: