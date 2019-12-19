wrestling / News
WWE News: Lineup for Today’s NXT UK, The New Day Play WWE SuperCard
December 19, 2019 | Posted by
– Here is the scheduled lineup for today’s NXT UK on the WWE Network:
* Noam Dar vs. Tyler Bate
* The build to NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II continues.
– Xavier Woods released a new UpUpDownDown video today with Kofi Kingston and Big E where they showcase the new Season 6 exclusives for WWE SuperCard. You can check out that video below.
