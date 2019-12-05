WWE News: NXT UK Preview Highlights ‘Historic Negotiations,’ Edge Praises Vic Joseph Commentary, Roman Reigns Tries Indian Snacks

– WWE has announced that some “historic negotiations” will take place on today’s edition of NXT UK. WWE UK champion WALTER will be negotiating with Gallus leader Joe Coffey. NXT UK GM Johnny Saint and Sid Scala will be overseeing the negotiations. You can check out the full details below.

Historic negotiations to take place on this week’s NXT UK Last week, Gallus and Ilja Dragunov’s brutal 8-Man Tag team showdown against Imperium did little to quell the chaos between the formidable forces. Now, United Kingdom Champion WALTER will step into the ring with Joe Coffey for historical negotiations intended to contain the bedlam between the two groups, regulated by NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint and Assistant to the General Manager Sid Scala. Plus, Jordan Devlin against A-Kid, a Triple Threat Match between Joseph Conners, Travis Banks and Ligero and much more. Don’t miss NXT UK, streaming today at 3 ET / 8 GMT on the award winning WWE Network.

– WWE released a new episode of Chakh Le featuring WWE Superstar Roman Reigns trying some popular Indian snacks and sweets. You can check out that video below.

– WWE Hall of Famer Edge posted a tweet praising the commentary work by Vic Joseph. You can check out his tweet on the subject below.

Edge wrote, “@VicJosephWWE is awesome. He’s in the supreme hot seat and kickin ass. ASTRONOMICALLY better than I would. Everything takes time to get used to, especially the voice of a show. The work is great, it’s just new, and your ears will get worked in with time. Patience grasshoppas.”