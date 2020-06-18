wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT UK Special Features Dunne vs. Bate, WWE Spelling Bee, WWE Now Showcases the Return of the Legend Killer
– WWE has announced that today’s NXT UK on the WWE Network will be a special showcasing The Most Brilliant: Dunne vs. Bate. The episode debuts on the Network at 3:00 pm EST. Here’s the full announcement:
See NXT UK’s Most Brilliant: Dunne vs. Bate today on WWE Network
Today on NXT UK, fans can relive one of the greatest matches in the history of the brand: Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate in an epic encounter for the NXT United Kingdom Title from NXT TakeOver: Chicago.
The special presentation will chronicle both Superstars and their paths to that unforgettable bout, which was a rematch from the tournament final that crowned Bate as the inaugural NXT United Kingdom Champion.
Don’t miss NXT UK’s Most Brilliant: Dunne vs. Bate, streaming at 3 ET/8 BST today on the award-winning WWE Network!
– WWE has released a Spelling Bee video hosted by Renee Young, featuring Graves & Byron Saxton against Samoa Joe & Charly Caruso. That video is available below.
– WWE Now recapped Randy Orton vs. Edge in the “Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” at WWE Backlash. You can check out that video below.
