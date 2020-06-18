WWE News: NXT UK Special Features Dunne vs. Bate, WWE Spelling Bee, WWE Now Showcases the Return of the Legend Killer

– WWE has announced that today’s NXT UK on the WWE Network will be a special showcasing The Most Brilliant: Dunne vs. Bate. The episode debuts on the Network at 3:00 pm EST. Here’s the full announcement:

– WWE has released a Spelling Bee video hosted by Renee Young, featuring Graves & Byron Saxton against Samoa Joe & Charly Caruso. That video is available below.

– WWE Now recapped Randy Orton vs. Edge in the “Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” at WWE Backlash. You can check out that video below.