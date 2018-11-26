Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT UK Takeover Alreeady Sold Out, Christian Hypes Return of Edge and Christian Show

November 26, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK Takeover Blackpool

– NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool has already sold out after tickets went on sale earlier today. Triple H posted to Twitter to reveal the news, noting that it took less than three hours for all tickets to go.

The show takes place on January 13th from Blackpool. THe Game’s post is below:

– Christian also posted to Twitter, in his case to hype tonight’s return of the Edge and Christian Show for its second season. The show airs on WWE Network after Raw:

