WWE News: NXT UK Takeover Alreeady Sold Out, Christian Hypes Return of Edge and Christian Show

– NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool has already sold out after tickets went on sale earlier today. Triple H posted to Twitter to reveal the news, noting that it took less than three hours for all tickets to go.

The show takes place on January 13th from Blackpool. THe Game’s post is below:

The @WWENXT fans in the UK are a force to be reckoned with. #NXTUKTakeOver is SOLD OUT — and it took less than 3 hours. You can still be part of this historic weekend. Get your tickets to #NXTUKBlackpool on Sunday, Jan. 13 … NOW. #WeAreNXTUK @NXTUK — Triple H (@TripleH) November 26, 2018

– Christian also posted to Twitter, in his case to hype tonight’s return of the Edge and Christian Show for its second season. The show airs on WWE Network after Raw: