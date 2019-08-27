WWE News: NXT UK TakeOver to Receive Prime Target Special, Adrian Street Documentary Start Time Shifts

– WWE Network News reports that the WWE Network will air a Prime Target special for the upcoming NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff event. Prime Target: NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff will air on Wednesday, August 28 at 2:30 pm EST ahead of the final NXT UK TV episode before the event.

– Additionally, WWE Network News reports that the premiere time has been shifted for the previously announced Adrian Street documentary on the WWE Network. The special has been moved to Saturday, August 31 at 1:00 pm EST before the pre-show for NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff.