WWE News: NXT UK Taping This Weekend, Al Snow Releasing Self-Help Book Next Month

– WWE is set to tape episodes of NXT UK this weekend. The company is taping their future episodes on Friday and Saturday in Glasgow.

– Al Snow is releasing a new self-help book next month through ECW Press. Titled Self-Help: Life Lessons from the Bizarre Wrestling Career of Al Snow, the synopsis of the book is below:

The story behind the bizarre wrestling career of Al Snow to be revealed in new book

At the peak of wrestling’s popularity, millions worldwide watched Al Snow stride into the ring each Monday night with the words “HELP ME” scrawled backwards across his forehead. Now, after a 30+ year career working for WWE, ECW, and TNA, he’s no longer asking for help – he’s offering it . . . with his tongue planted firmly in his cheek.

Self-Help: Life Lessons from the Bizarre Wrestling Career of Al Snow will be published by ECW Press in April 2019 and will see Snow, in collaboration with Ross Owen Williams, telling the story of his life, combining the highlights of his career with stories from the road that have given Al pause. Planned chapter titles include “How (Not) to Train Dogs,” “How to Get into Films. . . with the Mob,” and “How to Transport Naked Little People in a Big People Mover.”

“It’s an honor to be able to share my journey and see it all there on the page,” says Snow. “What I’m particularly excited about is the fact that ECW Press, Ross, and I have all agreed to take a slightly different slant than other wrestling autobiographies. Naturally, we will revisit all the notable moments in my career, but we want the book to cover more than what I did in front of the cameras. There are so many stories from the road—things that only seem to happen to me—that have made me who I am today. I’ve always considered every new situation as a potential learning experience and this book will give me the opportunity to share that, for better or for worse.”

“Al’s life and career has been fascinating,” says Michael Holmes, Executive Editor for ECW Press. “His stories will have readers laughing out loud one moment and shaking their head in disbelief the next. Self-Help is going to be a special and important addition to our growing catalogue of wrestling titles.”

Co-author Ross Owen Williams agrees. “Wrestling fans are going to love this book. Non-wrestling fans are going to love it, too. We want to make sure that it’s accessible to everybody rather than just those who have followed his career. Even if you’ve followed Mick Foley’s questionable advice and have never watched a single Al Snow match, you’ll be able to thoroughly enjoy this book.”