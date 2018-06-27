Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT UK Tickets on Sale Friday, WWE Hypes Next Week’s Murphy vs. Ali No DQ Match, Fallout Videos From Yesterday’s WWE UK Special

June 27, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE NXT UK

– WWE announced that tickets for all the announced NXT UK TV tapings go on sale this Friday…

– Here is a video hyping next week’s No DQ match between Buddy Murphy & Mustafa Ali…

– Here are some fallout videos from yesterday’s WWE UK special…



article topics :

NXT UK, WWE, WWE 205 Live, WWE UK, Larry Csonka

