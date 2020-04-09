WWE News: NXT UK to Look Back at Greatest Moments Starting This Week, Stock Up

– WWE will be keeping NXT UK going through a “Best Of” format starting with this week’s episode. NXT UK Assistant GM Sid Scala appeared in a video, as you can see below, in which he noted that this week will begin looking at the greatest moments in NXT UK history:

And now, an update from the one and only @SidScala! Starting this Thursday, get ready to take a look back at the greatest #NXTUK moments and matches. PLUS, you'll get to hear from the talented Superstars involved. pic.twitter.com/kLxmInyVBm — NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 8, 2020

– WWE’s stock closed at $36.27 on Wednesday, up $0.34 (0.95%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.3% on the day.