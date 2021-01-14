wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT UK & WALTER vs. A-Kid Video Highlights, Top 10 NXT Moments
January 14, 2021 | Posted by
– On today’s edition of NXT UK on the WWE Network, WALTER retained his NXT UK Championship over A-Kid. WWE released highlights of the match and today’s show, which you can view below:
– WWE also released the Top 10 NXT Moments for this week:
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Talks With Booking Team After Announced Purchase Of WCW In 2001, Plans For Cruiserweight Division
- The Good Brothers Discuss Losing Their Confidence in WWE, Claim They Don’t Have Sour Grapes
- Val Venis Briefly Banned By Twitter For Violation of ‘Child Sexual Exploitation Policy’
- Eric Bischoff On Gruesome Sid Vicious Injury At WCW Sin, Decision To Show Injury On Nitro, Shane Douglas In WCW