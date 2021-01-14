wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT UK & WALTER vs. A-Kid Video Highlights, Top 10 NXT Moments

January 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NXT UK

On today’s edition of NXT UK on the WWE Network, WALTER retained his NXT UK Championship over A-Kid. WWE released highlights of the match and today’s show, which you can view below:


– WWE also released the Top 10 NXT Moments for this week:

