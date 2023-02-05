wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT Vengeance Day Pre-Show Is Now Online, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown, New Video Hypes Tonight’s NXT Women’s Title Match Tonight

February 4, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Image Credit: WWE

– The Kickoff Show for WWE NXT Vengeance Day is now online, ahead of the show happening at 8 PM ET tonight.

– WWE has also released a video previewing tonight’s NXT Women’s title match with Roxanne Perez, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

– Finally, WWE has posted a video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s Smackdown:

Friday Night Smackdown, NXT Vengeance Day, Joseph Lee

