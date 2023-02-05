wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Vengeance Day Pre-Show Is Now Online, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown, New Video Hypes Tonight’s NXT Women’s Title Match Tonight
February 4, 2023 | Posted by
– The Kickoff Show for WWE NXT Vengeance Day is now online, ahead of the show happening at 8 PM ET tonight.
– WWE has also released a video previewing tonight’s NXT Women’s title match with Roxanne Perez, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.
– Finally, WWE has posted a video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s Smackdown:
More Trending Stories
- Details On Why Kota Ibushi Decided To Take GCW Bloodsport Booking
- Note On Recent Office Firings Made In WWE and Why It Happened
- Dax Harwood Gives Final Response to Road Dogg’s Comments About Him, Says His Priorities Are Straight
- Samoa Joe Thought About Retiring After WWE, Discusses His Time On Commentary