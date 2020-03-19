wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT Video Highlights, Zack Ryder Releases New Fig Hunt Video, UUDD Battle of the Brands 2.10

March 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Rhea Ripley Shayna Baszler

– WWE released video highlights for last night’s edition of NXT. You can check out those clips below.



– Zack Ryder released a new figure hunt vlog for his Major WF Podcast channel. You can check out that video below.

– The UpUpDownDown channel released episode 2.10 of Battle of the Brands. You can check out that video below.

