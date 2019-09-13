wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT Video Release Released Added to WWE Network, Miz Challenges Seth Rollins to UpUpDownDown Title Match

September 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has added an NXT home video release to the WWE Network. The Network now has the NXT: From Secret to Sensation feature available, described as follows:

Witness the action-packed journey of NXT’s rise to sports-entertainment prominence as we count down NXT’s 25 greatest Superstars. Hear from NXT’s most influential competitors, including interviews with Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks, Kevin Owens and more!

– The latest UpUpDownDown video has The Miz calling out Seth Rollins for not being a fighting champion. Rollins has not defended the title since he won it at SummerSlam from Samoa Joe:

