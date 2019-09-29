WWE News: NXT Watch Along Set For Next Week’s Episode, New Table For 3 Next Week, WWE Chronicle After

– WWE will air a live “Watch Along” for this Wednesday’s NXT, which will be the first two-hour episode on the USA Network.

Here’s a description: Watch NXT with host Kayla Braxton and a rotating group of Superstar guests, including Kassius Ohno, Rachael Evers, Keith Lee and more as they provide real-time analysis and reactions to the show.

– A new episode of “Table For 3” will air after RAW, featuring Vickie Guerrero, Eric Bischoff and Kurt Angle.

Here’s a description: Former General Managers Eric Bischoff, Kurt Angle and Vickie Guerrero have a meeting of the minds, and discuss their tenures in the hottest seat in WWE.

– Finally, a new episode of WWE Chronicle, following the return of Goldberg, will air after Hell in a Cell next Sunday, October 6.