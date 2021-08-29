wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Women’s Match Set for This Week’s 205 Live, Top 10 Couples Entrances
August 29, 2021 | Posted by
– During the latest WWE 205 Live, it was announced that this week’s show will feature an NXT women’s division match featuring Cora Jade vs. Amari Miller. Also Joe Gacy will face Josh Briggs in a rematch.
– Today’s WWE Top 10 showcases the Top 10 Heart-Stopping Couples Entrances:
