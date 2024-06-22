– Fightful Select reports that WWE is discussing having other NXT wrestlers appear on Speed.

– Bianca Belair wrote the following message on her X account following last night’s SmackDown. Belair lost a Money in the Bank qualifying match against Chelsea Green and Michin. Green won the match to secure a slot in Money in the Bank next month. Belair wrote, “All cause I said I don’t ‘hate’ the girl…Weirdo behavior. I gotta focus on myself and reassess!”

– WWE released a new preview video for next week’s Raw, highlighting the Money in the Bank qualifiers and the aftermath of Uncle Howdy’s recent attacks: