WWE News: NXT Wrestlers Being Discussed for Speed, Bianca Belair Says It’s Time to ‘Reassess,’ Raw Preview Video
June 22, 2024 | Posted by
– Fightful Select reports that WWE is discussing having other NXT wrestlers appear on Speed.
– Bianca Belair wrote the following message on her X account following last night’s SmackDown. Belair lost a Money in the Bank qualifying match against Chelsea Green and Michin. Green won the match to secure a slot in Money in the Bank next month. Belair wrote, “All cause I said I don’t ‘hate’ the girl…Weirdo behavior. I gotta focus on myself and reassess!”
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) June 22, 2024
– WWE released a new preview video for next week’s Raw, highlighting the Money in the Bank qualifiers and the aftermath of Uncle Howdy’s recent attacks: