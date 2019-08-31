wrestling / News

WWE News: The OC Plays Mario Kart, Full AJ Styles vs. Jinder Mahal Match Video

August 31, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The O.C. Finn Balor, The OC

– Xavier Woods released a new UpUpDownDown video featuring The OC joining in to play some Mario Kart. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a full match video featuring AJ Styles vs. Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship at Clash of Champions 2017. You can check out the full match video below.

