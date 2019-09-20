wrestling / News
WWE News: Offset & Ric Flair Backstage, Renee Young Comments On Birthday Gift, More
– WWE posted a new video of Offset and Ric Flair hanging out backstage at SmackDown on Tuesday. Offset did the ring introduction for Charlotte Flair.
– WWE filed trademarks on NXT names Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel, Riddick Moss and Isaish “Swerve” Scott.
– Renee Young comments on the Championship Slow Cooker WWE gave her as a birthday gift.
I LOVE YOU GUYS!!!! 👩🍳😛 https://t.co/RrLgsImxUM
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) September 19, 2019
