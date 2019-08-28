WWE News: Oliver Carter Reacts to NXT UK Debut Loss, NXT UK Highlights, Stock Closes Down

– Oliver Carter appears in a video from after this week’s NXT UK talking about losing his first match. You can see the video below of Carter discussing how it was a dream to get to WWE and NXT UK, and that he’s looking forward. He says that the next time he’s here, he’ll still be smiling and energetic and hopes he’ll be talking about a win.

– WWE has posted this week’s highlights from NXT UK, featuring Ilja Dragunov vs. Tyson T-Bone and more. You can see the video below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $73.07 on Wednesday, down $0.87 (1.18%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 1% on the day.