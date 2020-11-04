wrestling / News
WWE News: Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch’s Title Opportunity Was a Long Time Coming, Stock Update, Full Survivor Series 2008 Triple Threat
– Recently crowned NXT tag team champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch appeared on today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump and how their opportunity to win gold in WWE was a long-time coming. You can view a clip of their appearance on today’s The Bump below.
This OPPORTUNITY has been a long time coming for @ONEYLORCAN & @strongstylebrit on #WWENXT!#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/NyNxOz1Vp6
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 4, 2020
– For a WWE stock update, the company’s stock opened up today with the price of $38.77 per share. Since that time, it’s gone up to $39.00 per share, where it currently sits as of writing this.
– WWE released a full match video with Triple H vs. Edge vs. Vladimir Kozlov for the World Championship at Survivor Series 2008. That video is available below:
– Joe and Eric discuss why the RAW Women’s Division is a mess.
