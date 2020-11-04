wrestling / News

WWE News: Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch’s Title Opportunity Was a Long Time Coming, Stock Update, Full Survivor Series 2008 Triple Threat

November 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Danny Burch Oney Lorcan

Recently crowned NXT tag team champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch appeared on today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump and how their opportunity to win gold in WWE was a long-time coming. You can view a clip of their appearance on today’s The Bump below.

– For a WWE stock update, the company’s stock opened up today with the price of $38.77 per share. Since that time, it’s gone up to $39.00 per share, where it currently sits as of writing this.

– WWE released a full match video with Triple H vs. Edge vs. Vladimir Kozlov for the World Championship at Survivor Series 2008. That video is available below:

– Joe and Eric discuss why the RAW Women’s Division is a mess.

