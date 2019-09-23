WWE News: Oney Lorcan Bringing Danny Burch to 205 Live This Week, Keith Lee Talks Match With Dominik Dijakovic

– Oney Lorcan is bringing his tag team partner with him to 205 Live this week to deal with Tony Nese and Drew Gulak. Lorcan posted the following to Twitter, noting that Burch will be coming with him after Gulak helped Nese against him on last week’s episode:

NESE NEEDED HIS BUDDY GULAK TO BEAT ME LAST WEEK SO I’M BRINGIN MY BUDDY TO 205 LIVE TOMORROW NIGHT ON THE WWE NETWORK TO HELP ME BEAT THEM UP AND HIS NAME IS DANNY BURCH PUT EM UP pic.twitter.com/Ajzv1B6UOn — ONEY LORCAN (@_StarDESTROYER) September 23, 2019

– WWE posted the following video of Keith Lee talking about why he accepted a rematch with Dominik Dijakovic on this week’s episode of NXT: