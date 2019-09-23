wrestling / News
WWE News: Oney Lorcan Bringing Danny Burch to 205 Live This Week, Keith Lee Talks Match With Dominik Dijakovic
– Oney Lorcan is bringing his tag team partner with him to 205 Live this week to deal with Tony Nese and Drew Gulak. Lorcan posted the following to Twitter, noting that Burch will be coming with him after Gulak helped Nese against him on last week’s episode:
NESE NEEDED HIS BUDDY GULAK TO BEAT ME LAST WEEK SO I’M BRINGIN MY BUDDY TO 205 LIVE TOMORROW NIGHT ON THE WWE NETWORK TO HELP ME BEAT THEM UP AND HIS NAME IS DANNY BURCH PUT EM UP pic.twitter.com/Ajzv1B6UOn
— ONEY LORCAN (@_StarDESTROYER) September 23, 2019
– WWE posted the following video of Keith Lee talking about why he accepted a rematch with Dominik Dijakovic on this week’s episode of NXT:
Why did @RealKeithLee accept this challenge? He lets you know. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/9HhxTp2UUw
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 23, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross on Bringing Terry Gordy in as The Executioner, Whether It Was a Mistake To Do So
- Eric Bischoff Speculates on Why Kevin Sullivan Hasn’t Booked for Wrestling Since WCW
- Bruce Prichard on WWE Considering Downsizing to a Regional Promotion During 1990s
- Fans Angry With FOX Sports Broadcaster Comparing Rey Mysterio to Jack Black’s Nacho Libre