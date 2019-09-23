wrestling / News

WWE News: Oney Lorcan Bringing Danny Burch to 205 Live This Week, Keith Lee Talks Match With Dominik Dijakovic

September 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Danny Burch Oney Lorcan

– Oney Lorcan is bringing his tag team partner with him to 205 Live this week to deal with Tony Nese and Drew Gulak. Lorcan posted the following to Twitter, noting that Burch will be coming with him after Gulak helped Nese against him on last week’s episode:

– WWE posted the following video of Keith Lee talking about why he accepted a rematch with Dominik Dijakovic on this week’s episode of NXT:

