WWE News: Oney Lorcan Claims His Girlfriend Dumped Him, Stock Update, Latest Rollout Episode for UUDD
– WWE Superstar Oney Lorcan shared a tweet this week claiming that his girlfriend called him a “jobber” and dumped him. You can check out his tweet below.
MY GIRLFRIEND JUST CALLED ME A JOBBER AND DUMPED ME
— ONEY LORCAN (@_StarDESTROYER) April 27, 2020
– For a WWE stock update, the company’s stock opened up today at $45.00 per share. Since that time, the stock price has gone up to $45.71 per share as of writing this.
– UpUpDownDown released the latest Rollout Season 3 episode. You can check out that video below. The episode features Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, Alexa Bliss, Ember Moon and Dio Maddin. Freddie Prinze Jr. is the Dungeon Master. You can check out that video below.
