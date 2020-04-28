wrestling

WWE News: Oney Lorcan Claims His Girlfriend Dumped Him, Stock Update, Latest Rollout Episode for UUDD

April 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Oney Lorcan WWE 205 Live

– WWE Superstar Oney Lorcan shared a tweet this week claiming that his girlfriend called him a “jobber” and dumped him. You can check out his tweet below.

– For a WWE stock update, the company’s stock opened up today at $45.00 per share. Since that time, the stock price has gone up to $45.71 per share as of writing this.

– UpUpDownDown released the latest Rollout Season 3 episode. You can check out that video below. The episode features Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, Alexa Bliss, Ember Moon and Dio Maddin. Freddie Prinze Jr. is the Dungeon Master. You can check out that video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Oney Lorcan, UpUpDownDown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading