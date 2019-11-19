WWE News: Oney Lorcan Cuts Promo as Biff Busick, Preview Clip for Tonight’s Total Divas, Carmella and Brie Bella Go to Wine Tasting Event

– Biff Busick, aka WWE’s Oney Lorcan, posted a video on his Twitter account today. As previously reported, Lorcan requested his release from WWE earlier this week, which was not yet granted. However, Lorcan did change his social media accounts back to his former ring name, Biff Busick. You can check out the video Oney Lorcan shared where he spoke about Progress Wrestling and his longtime tag team partner, Danny Burch, below.

– The E! Network released a new preview clip for tonight’s episode of Total Divas Season 9. That video is available in the player below.

After tonight, the show will be off the air a couple of weeks until December 3. Here’s the synopsis for the upcoming next episode in December:

“After her last match with WWE, Ronda is excited to move on and start trying for a baby with her husband, Travis Browne.”

– The Bella Twins released a new video where Brie Bella and Carmella go to a wine tasting event at the USA Today Wine and Food Experience. You can check out that video below.