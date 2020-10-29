WWE News: Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch Get Their Custom NXT Tag Title Plates, NXT UK Set for Early Start Time, Survivor Series 1995 Match

– WWE released a backstage video yesterday showing Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch getting their custom plates for their newly won NXT tag team titles. You can check out that clip below. Lorcan and Burch won the titles on the October 21 episode of NXT after beating Tyler Breeze and Fandango (aka Breezango).

– WWE announced that today’s NXT UK will start earlier today at 4:00 pm EST. Today’s show is going to feature NXT UK champion WALTER defending the title against Ilja Dragunov. You can check out a Tale of the Tape for today’s title match below:

– WWE released a full match video featuring The Royals vs. The Darkside from Survivor Series 1995. The match features The Undertaker’s team of Fatu, Savio Vega & Henry Godwinn against King Mabel’s team of Hunter Hearst Helmsley, Isaac Yankem & Jerry “The King” Lawler. You can view that full match video below:

