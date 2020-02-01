WWE News: Oney Lorcan Returns on 205 Live, Mustafa Ali Wins Dark Match

– Oney Lorcan made his first WWE TV appearance since signing his new WWE deal on tonight’s 205 Live. You can see a brief clip of Lorcan coming out to save Danny Burch after The Brian Kendrick and Ariya Daivari attacked him post-match.

Lorcan signed a new deal in December, a month afterasking for his release.

– Wrestling Inc reports that Mustafa Ali beat Apollo Crews in the dark match before Smackdown and 205 Live.