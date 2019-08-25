wrestling / News

WWE News: Oney Lorcan Set For wXw Appearance, Rock Discusses His Wedding, Top 25 Instagram Pics

August 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Buff Busick Oney Lorcan Beyond Wrestling Greatest Rivals 2015

– Oney Lorcan is set to make an appearance at wXw’s show in October. As you can see below, the WWE star will face Timothy Thatcher at wXw Ambition in Oberhausen, Germany on October 6th:

– The Rock is at D23 Expo this weekend and was interviewed by Access Hollywood alongside his co-star in Jungle Cruise, Emily Blunt. Rock talked about his recent wedding and how it was kept quiet and private, saying that the situation was “perfect”:

– This week’s Top 25 Instagram pics of the Week from WWE is here. The selection includes Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins’ engagement announcement along with shots from Andrade and Charlotte Flair, Maria Kanellis, Lacey Evans, Lucha House Party and more. A few of the pics are below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Oney Lorcan, Seth Rollins, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading