WWE News: Original Main Event For Extreme Rules Last Night, Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins Talk During Their Match, Connor the Crusher’s Family At PPV

– PWInsider reports that the original main event for last night’s WWE Extreme Rules event was Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley. The last hour would have also featured AJ Styles vs. Rusev and Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss. The Iron Man match between Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler, which ended up closing the show, was originally planned to open.

– Speaking of Rollins and Ziggler, the cameras picked up the two talking during a sleeper hold in the main event. The fans were doing Royal Rumble-style countdowns every time a minute passed on the clock. Eventually the clock was removed from the video wall but they kept going. The cameras can pick up Ziggler mentioning that “it’s worse with the clock gone” and Rollins agreeing.

– The family of Connor “The Crusher” Michalek was in attendance at Extreme Rules.