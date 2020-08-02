wrestling / News
WWE News: Otis and Mandy Rose Top Superstar Instagram Photos This Week, Imperium Speak on Cultural Differences in the US, Woods & Breeze Play Dead by Daylight
– WWE released this week’s picks for the Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos of the week. This week’s selection included photos from Otis, Mandy Rose, and Zelina Vega. You can view some of those pictures below.
Bonus: The last two slides are our recent raids. We love our fans and being able to put a smile on their face or a tear in their eye means everything. Thank you all for your support. We wanted to have our #Weirdos debut shirt only available to you guys!
– During the Swerve City Podcast, WWE NXT Superstars Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel of Imperium discussed the cultural differences in moving to America. You can check out that clip below. German professional wrestler Barthel mentioned that people have actually been super-polite to him and most everybody is smiling and nice.
– Xavier Woods recently shared a Let’s Play video where he and Tyler Breeze play Dead By Daylight on UpUpDownDown. That video is available below.
