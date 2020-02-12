WWE News: Otis and Mandy Rose Date Hyped for Smackdown, John Morrison Parodies Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

– WWE.com hyped up the date between Otis and Mandy Rose that’s scheduled for Friday’s special Valentine’s Day edition of Smackdown. You can check ou tthe

Otis looks to capture Mandy Rose’s heart on Valentine’s Day SmackDown

Pop the champagne, lay down the flowers and cut those sleeves off the suit jacket – love is in the air on a Valentine’s Day SmackDown.

After a high-level training session with his good pal Tucker last week, Otis is as ready as he’ll ever be for the date of his life with his “peach,” Mandy Rose. The chivalrous Superstar’s courtship of The Golden Goddess could even melt the heart of SmackDown’s coldest commentator. The Blue Collar Solid approach was highlighted by Christmas hams, fruitcakes, Royal Rumble heroics and the occasional sweaty hug.

Will Otis and Mandy Rose knock off “The Notebook” as the romance of our lifetime? Or should the WWE Universe prepare for an immeasurable heartbreak. All’s fair in love and SmackDown.

Don’t miss Otis and Mandy Rose’s Valentine’s date on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.