WWE News: Otis Sneaks Onto Raw as El Gran Gordo, Asuka vs. Lana Clip

October 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Otis Tucker RAW

– Otis and Tucker were split up in the WWE Draft, but Otis managed to find his way to Raw as El Gran Gordo on Monday. You can see video below of El Gran Gordo joining up with Tucker to defeat The Miz & John Morrison:

– WWE shared a clip of Asuka’s quick win over Lana to defend her Raw Women’s Championship:

