wrestling / News

WWE News: Otis Sports New Look & Trends on Twitter, Pat McAfee’s Latest Vlog, Sasha Banks on Just Women’s Sports Podcast

June 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Otis Montez Ford WWE Smackdown

As noted, Otis attacked Montez Ford on last night’s WWE SmackDown during Ford’s match with Chad Cable. Also, Otis sported a new clean-shaven look on last night’s show.

Otis’ new beardless look later trended on Twitter. You can see a clip of Otis’ attack and see his new look below:

– SmackDown broadcaster Pat McAfee released his latest vlog:

– WWE Superstar Sasha Banks appeared on the Just Women’s Sports podcast this week:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Pat McAfee, Sasha Banks, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading