WWE News: Otis Sports New Look & Trends on Twitter, Pat McAfee’s Latest Vlog, Sasha Banks on Just Women’s Sports Podcast
June 12, 2021 | Posted by
– As noted, Otis attacked Montez Ford on last night’s WWE SmackDown during Ford’s match with Chad Cable. Also, Otis sported a new clean-shaven look on last night’s show.
Otis’ new beardless look later trended on Twitter. You can see a clip of Otis’ attack and see his new look below:
The #StreetProfits accepted @WWEGable's stipulation to have @AngeloDawkins stay backstage for @MontezFordWWE's match, but that didn't stop @otiswwe from making his presence felt! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/eenbrDjINi
— WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2021
– SmackDown broadcaster Pat McAfee released his latest vlog:
– WWE Superstar Sasha Banks appeared on the Just Women’s Sports podcast this week: