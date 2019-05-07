wrestling / News
WWE News: Owen Documentary Pays Tribute to Owen Hart on His Birthday, Stephanie McMahon Talks Mental Health
– Owen, the upcoming documentary on Owen Hart, posted to Twitter paying tribute to the late WWE star on what would have been his birthday. Hart would have turned fifty-four today. The Twitter account posted:
All love and thoughts to Martha, Oje and Athena, as well as @BretHart and all Owen’s family & friends on what would have been Owen’s 54th birthday today.
Gone far too soon – but never forgotten.
Owen Hart: May 7th 1965 – May 23rd 1999. pic.twitter.com/6CFnemVkQW
— OWEN (@OwenHartFilm) May 7, 2019
– Stephanie McMahon posted to Twitter discussing the importance of mental health. May is Mental Health Awareness Month. McMahon posted:
Mental health is just as, if not more important than physical health. We should not be ashamed or embarrassed to ask for help, we need each other to get through the darkest times. #MentalHealthAwarenessMonth #BreakTheStigma
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) May 7, 2019
