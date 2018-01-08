wrestling / News
WWE News: Owen Hart Predicted Kurt Angle Would Be WWE Champion & a Hall of Famer, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Send AJ Styles a Message, Bob Backlund Talks Possible Wrestling Comeback
– Kurt Angle posted the following on Instagram, reacting to an Owen Hart prediction he didn’t know about…
– Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn sent the following message to AJ Styles ahead of their match at the Royal Rumble..
.@FightOwensFight and @SamiZayn have been waiting a long time for their "fair opportunity," and thanks to #SDLive General Manager @WWEDanielBryan, they will receive it at #RoyalRumble! #WWEJackson pic.twitter.com/aFFAIS4dMz
— WWE (@WWE) January 8, 2018
– Bob Backlund recently spoke with Bill Apter, and during the interview, Backlund spoke about his possible plans for a wrestling comeback…