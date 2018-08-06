Quantcast

 

Various News: Paige Announces Smackdown Match, Free Impact Wrestling Match From 11 Years Ago

August 6, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, Paige announced that The Iiconics will face Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch on tomorrow’s episode of Smackdown.

– Impact Wrestling has released a free match from Sacrifice 2007, featuring AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe. The two will fight for the WWE title at Summerslam.

