Various News: Paige Announces Smackdown Match, Free Impact Wrestling Match From 11 Years Ago

– In a post on Twitter, Paige announced that The Iiconics will face Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch on tomorrow’s episode of Smackdown.

Just two weeks ahead of #SummerSlam, this is an exciting time! But every Tuesday night on #SDLive is exciting (especially with me in charge)! So…let’s make it official: @BillieKayWWE & @PeytonRoyceWWE vs. @BeckyLynchWWE & @MsCharlotteWWE.

Now that is IICONIC WOO FIRE! — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) August 6, 2018

– Impact Wrestling has released a free match from Sacrifice 2007, featuring AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe. The two will fight for the WWE title at Summerslam.