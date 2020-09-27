wrestling / News

WWE News: Paige Has A New Home, Mustafa Ali Hypes Match With Ricochet

September 26, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, Paige revealed that her boyfriend Ronnie Radke bought the two of them a brand new home.

She wrote: “You guys. @RonnieRadke got us this beautiful house!!! Move is finally complete and I can’t get over waking up to this view every morning. I’m so grateful for him, our home, our health, and of course the good boy lobster.

– Mustafa Ali hyped up his match with Ricochet on Main Event, promising that as long as he appears on that show he’ll deliver the best match.

