WWE News: Paige Has A New Home, Mustafa Ali Hypes Match With Ricochet
– In a post on Twitter, Paige revealed that her boyfriend Ronnie Radke bought the two of them a brand new home.
She wrote: “You guys. @RonnieRadke got us this beautiful house!!! Move is finally complete and I can’t get over waking up to this view every morning. I’m so grateful for him, our home, our health, and of course the good boy lobster.”
You guys. @RonnieRadke got us this beautiful house!!!😩🥺 move is finally complete and I can’t get over waking up to this view every morning. I’m so grateful for him, our home, our health and of course the good boy lobster ❤️🚀 pic.twitter.com/DEv7f70e8w
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) September 26, 2020
– Mustafa Ali hyped up his match with Ricochet on Main Event, promising that as long as he appears on that show he’ll deliver the best match.
If I’m performing on #WWEMainEvent, I’m going to give you the best match of the week. Period.
Checkout the highlights from Mustafa Ali vs. @KingRicochet: The Rematch! #WWEMainEvent is available every Thursday on @Hulu! pic.twitter.com/B4GEHms4kz
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) September 26, 2020