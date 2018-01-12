wrestling / News
WWE News: Paige Comments On Her Recent Setback, Triple H Praises The Rock’s Daughter
– In a post on Instagram, Paige spoke about her recent injury setback that’s keeping her out of the ring. At this time, her status for the Royal Rumble is unknown, as she was previously announced as one of the participants.
– Triple H wrote about The Rock’s daughter Simone, who was the very first Golden Globes Ambassador.
Quite the moment for @TheRock as he introduces his daughter, and the very first #GoldenGlobes Ambassador, @SimoneGJohnson. pic.twitter.com/V3QO7LMT2B
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018
.@TheRock…man, when this NEXT generation takes over, there is no stopping them.
Congrats @SimoneGJohnson on representing YOUR generation and family legacy at the #GoldenGlobes. https://t.co/1XTdIWyyi4
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 12, 2018