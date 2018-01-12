 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Paige Comments On Her Recent Setback, Triple H Praises The Rock’s Daughter

January 12, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Paige WWE raw 112017 Paige's

– In a post on Instagram, Paige spoke about her recent injury setback that’s keeping her out of the ring. At this time, her status for the Royal Rumble is unknown, as she was previously announced as one of the participants.

The comeback is always stronger than the setback ❤️ @wwe

A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on

– Triple H wrote about The Rock’s daughter Simone, who was the very first Golden Globes Ambassador.

article topics :

Paige, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Triple H, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading