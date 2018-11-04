WWE News: Paige Fires Back at Fan Who Says WWE’s Women ‘Look Like Whores,” Latest UpUpDownDown

– Paige had some words for a fan who criticized the WWE for its treatment of the women’s division. As you can see below, a fan replied to a post by Paige slamming the company, claiming the company makes their women dress “in clothes that make them look like whores.”

Paige countered by saying that they dress “the way we wanna dress” and aren’t coerced, before pointing out the men actually show more skin than the women generally do:

Wwe is bad company for lady's there make women dressed in clothes that make them look like whores and this is not what we need for the WWE we need women to respect their body — Danny (@Danny84057496) November 5, 2018

Wrong. We dress the way we wanna dress. We aren’t coerced or forced into dressing like anything other than what we feel comfortable, confident and beautiful in. The men technically show more skin than the women… does that make them “whores” or? https://t.co/ybUrQ1XRzb — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) November 5, 2018

– Here is the latest UpUpDownDown video, with Kofi Kingston taking on Jey Uso in the channel’s Tekken 7 tournament semifinals: