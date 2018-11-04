Quantcast

 

WWE News: Paige Fires Back at Fan Who Says WWE’s Women ‘Look Like Whores,” Latest UpUpDownDown

November 4, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Paige had some words for a fan who criticized the WWE for its treatment of the women’s division. As you can see below, a fan replied to a post by Paige slamming the company, claiming the company makes their women dress “in clothes that make them look like whores.”

Paige countered by saying that they dress “the way we wanna dress” and aren’t coerced, before pointing out the men actually show more skin than the women generally do:

– Here is the latest UpUpDownDown video, with Kofi Kingston taking on Jey Uso in the channel’s Tekken 7 tournament semifinals:

