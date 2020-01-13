wrestling / News
WWE News: Paige Jokes About Entering Royal Rumble & CM Punk Responds, Rhea Ripley on Toni Storm’s Loss, Rollins Hypes Raw Fist Fight
– Paige took to Twitter to joke about rumors that she’s returning at the Royal Rumble, prompting a response from CM Punk. The retired women’s wrestler stirred speculation that she would be returning when she said she has “a whole a lot of career left in me.” She hoked that she would be joining the men’s Royal Rumble, which got a response from Punk (himself the subject of Rumble return rumors):
I am coming back to the #royalrumble you guys. I’m entering myself into the men’s and being number 2 and taking that bish to suplex city then go on to win the whole thing.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/fGIswON9Tf
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 12, 2020
— player/coach (@CMPunk) January 12, 2020
– Rhea Ripley posted to her Twitter account to comment on Toni Storm’s loss at NXT UK Takeover. Kay Lee Ray defeated Storm and Piper Niven to retain the NXT UK Women’s Championship, and Ripley — who will face Storm at WWE Worlds Collide — posted:
Well well well… Guess we aren’t getting champ vs champ at #WorldsCollide… Rather champ vs chump 🤷🏼♀️ https://t.co/NOWZS1HSCR
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) January 12, 2020
– Seth Rollins hyped up the fist fight scheduled for Monday’s Raw by posting:
Even though the brass put me in a match without my consent, while I was half conscious, I’ll overcome those odds and continue to set the standard for the best pro wrestling company on Earth. You’re welcome. https://t.co/s07Jwx2YbQ
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) January 12, 2020
