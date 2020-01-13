wrestling / News

WWE News: Paige Jokes About Entering Royal Rumble & CM Punk Responds, Rhea Ripley on Toni Storm’s Loss, Rollins Hypes Raw Fist Fight

January 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Paige WWE Smackdown

– Paige took to Twitter to joke about rumors that she’s returning at the Royal Rumble, prompting a response from CM Punk. The retired women’s wrestler stirred speculation that she would be returning when she said she has “a whole a lot of career left in me.” She hoked that she would be joining the men’s Royal Rumble, which got a response from Punk (himself the subject of Rumble return rumors):

– Rhea Ripley posted to her Twitter account to comment on Toni Storm’s loss at NXT UK Takeover. Kay Lee Ray defeated Storm and Piper Niven to retain the NXT UK Women’s Championship, and Ripley — who will face Storm at WWE Worlds Collide — posted:

– Seth Rollins hyped up the fist fight scheduled for Monday’s Raw by posting:

