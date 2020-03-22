wrestling / News

WWE News: Paige Launches Her Own Twitch Channel, Adam Cole Set For NXT Instagram Chat

March 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Paige Raw 1120171

– Paige has officially joined Twitch, launching her own channel on the streaming platform. The WWE star’s channel can be seen here. Her first stream (which was not archived into a VOD) ran just under three hours, gaining 9,678 followers thus far per Social Blade.

– Adam Cole will be speaking with Josiah Williams on the NXT Instagram account tomorrow. Cole revealed the news on Twitter as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Adam Cole, Paige, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading