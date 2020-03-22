wrestling / News
WWE News: Paige Launches Her Own Twitch Channel, Adam Cole Set For NXT Instagram Chat
– Paige has officially joined Twitch, launching her own channel on the streaming platform. The WWE star’s channel can be seen here. Her first stream (which was not archived into a VOD) ran just under three hours, gaining 9,678 followers thus far per Social Blade.
– Adam Cole will be speaking with Josiah Williams on the NXT Instagram account tomorrow. Cole revealed the news on Twitter as you can see below:
This Monday, starting at 1:30 PM, I’ll be chatting with my friend @JDeanWilliams on the @WWENXT Instagram…be sure to check it out! #AdamColeBayBay #UndisputedERA pic.twitter.com/ss04sESeu2
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) March 21, 2020
