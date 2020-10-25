wrestling
WWE News: Paige Mocks Her Critics, The Miz Hypes New Episodes of Miz & Mrs., Top 10 Moments From Smackdown
October 24, 2020 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Paige mocked those who claim they are fans but take shots at her appearance.
She wrote: “People in my comments – you’re so plastic. Ugly b****.. but that’s just my opinion so people can’t be mad at me. I love you, big fan!”
People in my comments – “you’re so plastic. Ugly b****.. but that’s just my opinion so people can’t be mad at me. I love you, big fan! 😍” pic.twitter.com/X0MYNpyVYi
— SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) October 24, 2020
– The Miz posted a message of his own to Instagram to hype new episodes of Miz & Mrs. on November 12.
– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown
More Trending Stories
- John Silver Thought He Was Getting Fired From AEW After Hitting Tony Khan In The Face With Mustard Packet
- ROH Reportedly Contact Deonna Purrazzo Before She Signed New Impact Contract
- WWE Having Talent Undergo Mandatory Counseling On Heathy Relationships
- Bret Hart Says He Once Pitched Having A Cat As a Cornerman In WCW