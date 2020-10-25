wrestling

WWE News: Paige Mocks Her Critics, The Miz Hypes New Episodes of Miz & Mrs., Top 10 Moments From Smackdown

October 24, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Paige

– In a post on Twitter, Paige mocked those who claim they are fans but take shots at her appearance.

She wrote: “People in my comments – you’re so plastic. Ugly b****.. but that’s just my opinion so people can’t be mad at me. I love you, big fan!

– The Miz posted a message of his own to Instagram to hype new episodes of Miz & Mrs. on November 12.

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown

