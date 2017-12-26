wrestling / News
WWE News: Paige Opens Online Store, Video of AJ Lee’s NAMI Keynote Speech
December 26, 2017 | Posted by
– Paige has opened up a new online store and launched a new clothing line at TheSarayaStore.com. The Raw star posted to Twitter and shared several pics via the store’s Instagram account online:
Hiiiii https://t.co/3wiU2Eo0XL pic.twitter.com/Zo09sJaqzy
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) December 26, 2017
– Video of AJ Lee’s keynote speech at the National Alliance on Mental Illness is online. The convention took place earlier this month in Monroe Township, New Jersey: