WWE News: Paige Overseeing Contract Signing, Carmella Trolls A Fan, Bonus Clip From Total Bellas

June 2, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– As we noted earlier today, there will be a contract signing between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura on Smackdown. In a post on Twitter, Paige said that she will be overseeing it.

– In a post on Twitter, Carmella called out a fan who wondered why she hasn’t wrestled on TV in weeks.

– WWE has released a bonus clip from the most recent episode of Total Bellas:

