WWE News: Paige Overseeing Contract Signing, Carmella Trolls A Fan, Bonus Clip From Total Bellas

– As we noted earlier today, there will be a contract signing between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura on Smackdown. In a post on Twitter, Paige said that she will be overseeing it.

Home, but always working for #SDLive. This Tuesday, we will sign the contract for the #WWEChampionship match at #MITB…and I will be PERSONALLY overseeing it. pic.twitter.com/LeKfG0LQmH — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) June 2, 2018

– In a post on Twitter, Carmella called out a fan who wondered why she hasn’t wrestled on TV in weeks.

Don’t you read the internet rumors?! They have all the answers! Check them out at: https://t.co/bONbsyW3xt https://t.co/GCennjLU0k — Smackdown Womens Champion (@CarmellaWWE) June 1, 2018

– WWE has released a bonus clip from the most recent episode of Total Bellas: