Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Paige Praises Becky Lynch After Raw Attack, Top 10 Raw Moments, Stock Down

November 13, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch

– Paige took to Twitter to comment on Becky Lynch’s work leading the women of Smackdown in their attack of the Raw roster last night. You can see her post below, along with a post by Lynch reacting to the segment:

– WWE’s stock closed at $67.18 on Tuesday. That price is down $0.22 (0.33%) from the previous closing price.

– Here are this week’s top 10 Raw moments from last night’s episode:

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Paige, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading