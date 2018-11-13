WWE News: Paige Praises Becky Lynch After Raw Attack, Top 10 Raw Moments, Stock Down

– Paige took to Twitter to comment on Becky Lynch’s work leading the women of Smackdown in their attack of the Raw roster last night. You can see her post below, along with a post by Lynch reacting to the segment:

This is the face of the new baddest woman on the planet. Proud of everything she’s doing and especially because she’s TEAM BLUE! #SurvivorSeries #Smackdown #TheRealAShow @BeckyLynchWWE @WWE pic.twitter.com/mgLKICFPdL — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) November 13, 2018

When you’re babbling on about avocados, I’m main-eventing my show AND your show. Did you hear that last night, Ronda? That’s the sound they make when The Man comes around. pic.twitter.com/5JGZJIUhDW — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 13, 2018

– WWE’s stock closed at $67.18 on Tuesday. That price is down $0.22 (0.33%) from the previous closing price.

