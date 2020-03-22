WWE News: Paige Praises New Netflix Docuseries, WWE Wishes William Shatner Happy Birthday

– Like most people, Paige has a lot of free time as she stays at home due to the coronavirus and has tuned into Netflix’s newest docuseries. The WWE Backstage contributor took to Twitter to comment on Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness as you can see below.

Tiger King, which just arrived on the service, is described as follows:

Among the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo. Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable cast of characters including drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders all share a passion for big cats, and the status and attention their dangerous menageries garner. But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner.

Damn #TigerKing is living up to the hype. It’s WILD. Also Carol is the Karen of the tiger sanctuary world. Watch it. You’ll understand. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 22, 2020

