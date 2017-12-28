WWE News: Paige Pulled From the Rest of The WWE Holiday Tour, Updated Tour Schedule

– According to Pwisnsider.com, Paige has been pulled from the remainder of WWE’s live events this weekend. She was injured at last night’s WWE house show in Uniondale. At this time, WWE has not issued an official report on her injury.

– WWE was selling a New York 3:16 t-shirt at their events the last two nights. [Credit: Pwisnsider.com]

– Here is the updated schedule for the WWE’s holiday live events tour…

* RAW: 12/28 in Hartford, CT at XL Center.

* SMACKDOWN: 12/28 in Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena.

* RAW: 12/29 in Albany, NY at Times Union Center

* SMACKDOWN: 12/29 in Hershey, PA at The Giant Center

* RAW: 12/30 in Toronto, Ontatio at Ricoh Coliseum

* SMACKDOWN: 12/30 in Tampa, FL at the Amalie Arena.