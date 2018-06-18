Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Paige Reacts to MITB’s Styles vs. Nakamura Match, Rousey Takes Down Jax With A Judo Throw

June 18, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Paige Raw 4918 Paige’s

– Paige posted the following on Twitter, commenting on last night’s Styles vs. Nakamura match at WWE MITB…

– Speaking of Styles, here is a fallout video, where the champion explains that he’ll defend the title by any means necessary…

– Here is video of Ronda Rousey hitting a Judo throw on Nia Jax at last night’s WWE MITB PPV…

