Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Paige Remembers Her NXT Women’s Title Run, Becky Lynch Posts Throwback Photo, WWE Welcomes Sarah Schreiber to NXT

July 26, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Paige WWE Paige's Fighting With My Family

– Paige celebrates the five-year anniversary of the NXT Women’s Title by remembering her historic inaugural championship reign…

– Becky Lynch posted the following throwback photo today…

– WWE posted the following on Twitter, welcoming Sarah Schreiber to the NXT announce team…

article topics :

Becky Lynch, NXT, Paige, Sarah Schreiber, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading