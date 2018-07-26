wrestling / News
WWE News: Paige Remembers Her NXT Women’s Title Run, Becky Lynch Posts Throwback Photo, WWE Welcomes Sarah Schreiber to NXT
– Paige celebrates the five-year anniversary of the NXT Women’s Title by remembering her historic inaugural championship reign…
– Becky Lynch posted the following throwback photo today…
#tbt The 18 year old champ. I wasn’t born to be a champion, but I fought to be a champion and come #summerslam , I will be again . pic.twitter.com/Bhd5bKK7Wx
— Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 26, 2018
– WWE posted the following on Twitter, welcoming Sarah Schreiber to the NXT announce team…
She's done everything from perform stunts opposite Bruce Willis to guest-host on @HSN, and now it's time that we officially welcome @sarahschreib to #WWENXT! https://t.co/ONngqaRdfk
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 26, 2018