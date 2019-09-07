wrestling / News

WWE News: Paige Reveals New PO Box, WWE’s GIFs of the Week, Bella Twins Photo Shoot

September 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Paige

– Paige has acquired a new PO Box and revealed the details online. The WWE star said that her fans have been asking her to get one and revealed the address on Friday:

– WWE’s latest GIFs of the Week are available via GIPHy. You can see this week’s GIFs which include Zelina Vega, The Street Profits, Bayley and More, in the link at the below tweet:

– The Bella Twins’ latest video goes behind the scenes of the Twins’ Birdiebee Activewear photo shoot:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bella Twins, Paige, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading