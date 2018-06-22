Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Paige Reveals New Tattoo Filming Total Divas, WWE Stars vs. Dinosaurs Gallery

June 22, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Paige Raw 4918 Paige’s

– Paige showed off her new chest tattoo in a picture taken while filming Total Divas. You can see the pic below, which was taken while the Total Divas cast was filming on Lake Tahoe for the upcoming season, along with some others from the day:

Day 3 of Tahoe! Parasailed for the first time. 💕

A post shared by Saraya Bevis (@realpaigewwe) on

Living our BEST LIVES!! Surrounded by amazing women! True friends 💜

A post shared by Lina Fanene (@niajaxwwe) on

– WWE posted a new photo gallery in honor of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom with WWE stars battling dinosaurs:

article topics :

Paige, Total Divas, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

