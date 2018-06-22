wrestling / News
WWE News: Paige Reveals New Tattoo Filming Total Divas, WWE Stars vs. Dinosaurs Gallery
June 22, 2018 | Posted by
– Paige showed off her new chest tattoo in a picture taken while filming Total Divas. You can see the pic below, which was taken while the Total Divas cast was filming on Lake Tahoe for the upcoming season, along with some others from the day:
Living my BEST LIFE!!! #LakeTahoe #TotalDivas pic.twitter.com/Gffy6KNlo2
— Lina Fanene (@NiaJaxWWE) June 23, 2018
– WWE posted a new photo gallery in honor of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom with WWE stars battling dinosaurs:
.@JurassicWorld: Fallen Kingdom is in theaters today! In honor of its release, here are a few @WWE Superstars with prehistoric creatures! https://t.co/mMFRrLoPwD
— WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2018