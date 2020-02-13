WWE News: Paige Wants to Be a General Manager Again, Tommy Dreamer’s Birthday

– WWE doesn’t have General Managers right now, but if the positions open up then Paige is interested. Paige, who served as Smackdown’s GM from April of 2018 until December of that year, when WWE did away with authority figures on Raw and Smackdown, posted to twitter to note that [for real, for real].. I need to be GM again. I was very good. Just saying.”

Since her stint as Smackdown GM, Paige served as managers for the Kabuki Warriors, then took time off for surgery before returning as an analyst for WWE Backstage.

– Happy birthday to WWE, ECW and Impact Wrestling alum Tommy Dreamer. Dreamer, who has run the House of Hardcore promotion since founding it in 2012 and makes occasional appearances for other companies, turns 49 today.